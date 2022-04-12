Aboriginal Landcare Facilitator (VPSG4)

Fantastic opportunity to lead the delivery of Landcare for Country and support Aboriginal self-determination through Community Programs. Lead real change in the delivery of the Victorian Landcare Program. This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

The position will support collaboration, strengthen knowledge and cultural safety practices and enable partnerships for the delivery of caring for Country activities and projects that support Aboriginal self-determination, provide Aboriginal employment and connection to Country and strengthen Aboriginal cultural competency across the Landcare and environmental volunteering community.

Success in the Aboriginal Landcare Facilitator role will require a self-motivated individual with excellent interpersonal, collaboration, relationship, negotiation, and team-work skills, as well as strong organisational skills. The Aboriginal Landcare Facilitator will also have a strong focus on service delivery, sound analytical and problem-solving skills, the ability to prioritise tasks and conflicting workloads ensuring timelines are met without compromising quality standards.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

An appropriate qualification in science, natural resource management or an approved equivalent is desirable but not essential.

Demonstrated experience working with Traditional Owners and Aboriginal communities and engaging community organisations to deliver projects.

Demonstrated knowledge of Commonwealth and State legislation and obligations in relation to Aboriginal cultural heritage and engagement with Traditional Owners and Aboriginal communities.

At least three years' relevant experience is desirable.

Current driver's license is required.

This is an ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.



