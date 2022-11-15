Aboriginal Partnership Coordinator (VPSG4)

We are looking for someone with sound knowledge of Aboriginal culture, society and land management, who is great at partnering with Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Victorians, and passionate about self-determination and the environment.

Based in Hume Region Community and Partnerships team you will support the Aboriginal Partnerships team in leading implementation of Pupangarli Marnmarnepu, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning self-determination support strategy. This includes fostering relationships between DELWP, traditional owners and other Aboriginal organisations in the region, supporting a culturally safe workplace for Aboriginal staff and visitors, providing advice and supporting initiatives that enable employment, recognition and the aspirations of Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Victorians.



This position has been identified for Australian Aboriginals or Torres Strait Islander People. This is a designated position under ‘special measures' section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait islander people are eligible to apply for this position

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Extensive knowledge of Aboriginal culture, society and land and resource management issues in Victoria and understanding of networks within Victorian Aboriginal communities and natural resource management agencies.

Demonstrated experience in working effectively with diverse Traditional Owner groups and Aboriginal Victorians and ability to strengthen and build relationships and partnerships.

This is an ongoing position. The location of this position is negotiable within the Hume Region.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 4 January 2023.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au