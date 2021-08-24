Advanced Child Protection Practitioner - Case Management Team 1 - Goulburn (CPP4)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Ongoing Position - Shepparton

Please note: This position has mandatory qualifications. Please check the Position Description to ensure that you have the minimum requirements prior to applying.

The Advanced Child Protection Practitioner receives and assesses reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. They undertake investigations and develop plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. This may include taking matters to court.

Are you

Committed to working with children, young people and families?

Able to effectively engage to provide families with the optimum capacity for change?

Continually improving your skills and knowledge to further develop your professional practice?

When Applying please quote: DFFH/CSOD/381491

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.