Asset Management Cadet, Asset Lifecycle systems -Built Environment, Court Services Victoria (VPSG1)



• 24 month contract - VPS1 - CBD base

About the role

The Asset Management Cadet provides administrative support to the Asset Lifecycle Systems team.

This position will support the Asset Lifecycle Systems team by carrying out a range of administrative duties that will support the Built Environment teams achieving their objectives.

Training will be provided in Asset Management, Quality Management and Records Management

Functions include coordinating meetings, preparing minutes and agendas.

Key responsibilities include

Prepare documents including but not limited to agenda, minutes, memorandums, reports, presentations, graphs and charts.

Coordinate the Asset Lifecycle Systems record keeping, including the creation of files, utilising TRIM.

Monitoring and tracking work

Provide administration, analytics and support for the Courts Asset Information Management System (CAIMS)

Provide the team with general project support by assisting with organising events and meetings.

Utilise the project database to prepare reports and analytics

Training will be provided for TRIM, the project database and the Courts Asset Information System

About you

Enthusiastic, motivated, detail focussed, team player. Ideally you have some government experience.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.