Asset Management Cadet, Asset Lifecycle systems -Built Environment, Court Services Victoria (VPSG1)

21 days remaining
Location: Melbourne | CBD
Job type: Full time / 2 years
Organisation: Court Services Victoria
Salary: $50,594 - $53,708
Occupation: Administration/Secretarial
Reference: VG/JS0553B
Job posted: 14/11/2022
Closes: 06/12/2022
Reference: VG/JS0553B
Occupation: Administration/Secretarial
Salary Range: $50,594 - $53,708
Work location: Melbourne | CBD
• 24 month contract - VPS1 - CBD base
About the role
The Asset Management Cadet provides administrative support to the Asset Lifecycle Systems team.
This position will support the Asset Lifecycle Systems team by carrying out a range of administrative duties that will support the Built Environment teams achieving their objectives.
Training will be provided in Asset Management, Quality Management and Records Management
Functions include coordinating meetings, preparing minutes and agendas.
Key responsibilities include
Training will be provided for TRIM, the project database and the Courts Asset Information System
About you
Enthusiastic, motivated, detail focussed, team player. Ideally you have some government experience.
How to apply
To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:
For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.
Other Information:
Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.
Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.
CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.
Full time / 2 years
VPSG1
Vijay Eden on 0428 149 210 | or vijaykumar.eden@courts.vic.gov.au