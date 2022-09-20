Associate to Associate Justice Irving, Supreme Court of Victoria (VPSG3.1)



• An exciting opportunity exists to work with the Honourable Associate Justice Irving within the Supreme Court of Victoria. His Honour hears a variety of civil matters, including interlocutory matters and trials

• The VPSG3 Associate fixed term role is available now and the initial contract period is 12 months. Hybrid working arrangements are available to the successful candidate, subject to chamber requirements

• Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this position

Associate Justice Irving is seeking a legally qualified individual to be his Associate. The successful candidate will require excellent written and oral communication skills, organisational skills, and the ability to work in a team environment.

The Associate will be required to provide high-level legal support and administrative services both in chambers and in the courtroom. As this is a busy chambers, the role requires excellent time management skills, an ability to prioritise workload, a strong customer service focus and a capacity to communicate at all levels. High-level research skills, strong interpersonal skills, organisational skills and post graduate professional experience preferred.

Duties include:

legal research and participation in judgment production process

clerking in court (including virtually)

liaising with Court staff, the public and the profession

document management

proofreading and editing judgments

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.