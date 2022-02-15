Associate to His Honour Judge Pillay, County Court of Victoria (VPSG3)



We are seeking to appoint a legally qualified associate to support his Honour Judge Pillay at the County Court of Victoria for a fixed term contract of 12 months (with the possibility to extend for a further 12 months).

The County Court of Victoria has original and appellate jurisdiction and is the principal trial court in Victoria. The Court hears over 12,000 criminal, common law and commercial matters each year. The Court's vision is to be a leader in court excellence, delivering the highest standard of justice to the community and inspiring public confidence in the rule of law.

His Honour Judge Pillay principally sits in the Common Law Division and is the Judge in Charge of the Medical List. His Honour acts as the Acting Head of the Common Law Division on occasion, is co-chair of the Court's Diversity and Community Relations Committee and maintains a strong program of outreach with the profession and community. The role requires a person willing and able to make relationships with a variety of stakeholders. It also requires a significant amount of administrative work to further the Court's role.

As his Honour's associate, you will provide operational, administrative and technical legal support to Judge Pillay both in chambers and in court. You will work closely with his Honour and a fellow associate. The work of the team sits within a complex, demanding and sensitive environment. Your role will involve case file management, a strong emphasis on communication at all levels, legal research and writing.

Ideally you will have demonstrated legal ability, a particular interest in the types of matters heard by Judge Pillay, a high level of attention to detail, excellent written and oral communication skills and the ability to balance competing demands on your time and work well under pressure.

This is an exciting opportunity to gain legal experience whilst contributing to the administration of justice at the County Court.

