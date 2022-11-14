Associate to the Honourable Justice Forbes, Supreme Court of Victoria (VPSG3.1)



• Full time, fixed term role

• $72,751 per annum + 10.5% superannuation (VPS Grade 3 position)

• Role based in the Melbourne CBD

The Honourable Justice Forbes is seeking a legally qualified individual for the position of associate, commencing in February 2023. The successful applicant will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience in a multifaceted dynamic role, in the Common Law Division of the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including an ability to convey information confidently and accurately over the telephone, in person, and via written communication to members of the legal profession, the public and the media are essential to this role.

At least two years post‑admission experience in the litigation department of a law firm (or similar) is desirable, along with excellent proofreading skills, proficiency in grammar and an excellent academic record is essential.

Duties include:

preparing research and briefing memoranda and assisting in the production of judgments, papers, and presentations, including proofreading, and editing

performing administrative tasks, including maintaining Court records and preparing material for use for the judge in Cour

clerking in Court

accompanying the Judge to circuit courts in regional Victoria and

liaising with Court staff, the public, the media, and the profession

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

copy of academic transcript

Applicants are not required to separately address the key selection criteria.

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



