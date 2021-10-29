Branch Coordinator (VPSG3)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.



Our work supports six ministers, spans 10 portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.



The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.



Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.





$71,853 - $87,245 (Plus Superannuation)

Tenure: Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time/Part Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: Level 8, 1 Spring Street, Melbourne (flexibility may be available)\

Are you someone who is seeking an opportunity to utilise their exceptional organisational and administrative skills in a flexible and changing environment?

This position supports the Policy and Strategy Branch within Local Government Victoria by providing a range of executive, administrative and coordination services and managing key relationships within the department and with other stakeholders.

The role will suit someone who is proficient at operating contemporary office systems (including MS Teams and the Office 365 suite) and experienced in providing administrative support in a dynamic and time sensitive workplace. The position interacts with people at all levels across Local Government Victoria, and will require a high level of initiative, sound judgement and high-level interpersonal and communication skills to liaise across the business. An existing understanding of state and/or local government is not required, however, the role will suit someone who is able to develop their understanding quickly.

Key accountabilities for the role include:

Build and maintain relationships with group/divisional/branch heads, departmental staff, local councils, government agencies and other stakeholders to enable effective administrative operations.

Maintain and follow up tracking systems for all relevant Ministerial briefs and correspondence, including parliamentary and Cabinet documents.

Maintain and/or develop recording and filing systems necessary to monitor and control papers, records and other information, and ensure the business rules are communicated effectively to the rest of the Branch.

Provide a range of executive and confidential administrative services for the Director Policy and Strategy, Local Government Victoria including high level diary and email management, meeting management (e.g. agendas, venues and minutes); and coordination across the team and external stakeholders.

Supporting managers across the branch, including by raising purchase orders using the Department's electronic purchasing system, organise payment of invoices, and coordinating recruitment activity.

For a confidential discussion, please call Lucy Dalton on 0423 361 053.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 14 November 2021.