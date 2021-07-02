Business Services Officer (VPSG2)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.



Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.



The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.



Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.

Business Services Officer

$62,705 - $69,276 (Plus Superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: Bacchus Marsh (flexibility may be available)

This is a prioritised position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in accordance with the Special Measures provision of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply and will be given priority consideration for this role.

The position of Business Services Officer forms a part of the Business & Finance Services branch within the Agriculture Victoria group. The Business and Finance Services branch undertakes strategic analysis, provides advice to the Agriculture Victoria Executive, and delivers enabling business and finance services across Agriculture Victoria's metropolitan and regional sites.

Reporting to the Regional Manager, Business Services, this role ensures Site Services provides high quality business services to the relevant staff, tenants, and stakeholders on DJPR, Agriculture Victoria sites. The purpose of this role is to promote service excellence through the delivery of customer service, administration, and site management services.

Key accountabilities:

Deliver business support services at a regional site and liaise with relevant external contractors and suppliers to support the delivery of such services. Deliver the full suite of Front of House Services, fleet, facilities and portfolio management as required. Utilise and implement agreed processes, procedures and policies as directed.

The successful applicant will work effectively as a member of the Site Services team across the state, enjoy flexible working arrangements and undertake a wide variety of work across the unit.

For a confidential discussion, please call John Barnes, Regional Manager, Business Services, on 0400972527.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 18 July 2021.