Business Services Officer (VPSG2)

11 days remaining
Location: South West Region
Job type: Full time
Organisation: Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions
Salary: $53,946 - $69,276
Occupation: Customer Service/Call Centre
Reference: VG/020912
Job posted: 02/07/2021
Closes: 18/07/2021
Reference: VG/020912
Occupation: Customer Service/Call Centre
Salary Range: $53,946 - $69,276
Work location: South West Region
The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.
Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.
The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.
Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.
Business Services Officer
This is a prioritised position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in accordance with the Special Measures provision of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply and will be given priority consideration for this role.
The position of Business Services Officer forms a part of the Business & Finance Services branch within the Agriculture Victoria group. The Business and Finance Services branch undertakes strategic analysis, provides advice to the Agriculture Victoria Executive, and delivers enabling business and finance services across Agriculture Victoria's metropolitan and regional sites.
Reporting to the Regional Manager, Business Services, this role ensures Site Services provides high quality business services to the relevant staff, tenants, and stakeholders on DJPR, Agriculture Victoria sites. The purpose of this role is to promote service excellence through the delivery of customer service, administration, and site management services.
Key accountabilities:
The successful applicant will work effectively as a member of the Site Services team across the state, enjoy flexible working arrangements and undertake a wide variety of work across the unit.
For a confidential discussion, please call John Barnes, Regional Manager, Business Services, on 0400972527.
Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.
How to Apply
Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.
Applications close at midnight on 18 July 2021.
Full time
VPSG2
John Barnes, Regional Manager, Business Services | 0400972527