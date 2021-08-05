Child Protection Specialist, Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care and Aboriginal Initiatives, CPP6.1 (CPP 6.1)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Child Protection Specialist – Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care and Aboriginal Initiatives is a senior child protection position managed by the Child Protection – North Division and will work with children in Metro North including Hume Moreland Area/North East Melbourne Area and Loddon Area.

The two positions work alongside Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations to expand the Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care program. The role will support the implementation of key Aboriginal initiatives and diversionary projects to support improved outcomes for Aboriginal children who subject to, or at risk of, Child Protection involvement.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

