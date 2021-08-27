Clinician, Clinical Treatment Services (AH3)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Clinician, Clinical Services

The Clinician role operates within a challenging and dynamic environment and requires a capacity to understand the complexities of the service delivery environment, and the concerns of stakeholders and the broader community. This role includes the need to work collaboratively within a multidisciplinary team environment across residential, custodial and community-based settings. Psychologists and Clinicians are responsible for providing support and specialist interventions to forensic clients in a residential treatment facility, in the community and prison system and deliver therapeutic group programs to forensic clients.

﻿How to apply

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.