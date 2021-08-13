Court Officer, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG2.1)

13 days remaining
Location: Melbourne | CBD
Job type: Full time / 2 years
Organisation: Court Services Victoria
Salary: $53,946 - $61,612
Occupation: Legal
Reference: VG/MC0897
Job posted: 13/08/2021
Closes: 29/08/2021
Reference: VG/MC0897
Occupation: Legal
Salary Range: $53,946 - $61,612
Work location: Melbourne | CBD
• Koori Identified position based in Melbourne CBD
• Seeking applicants with a Law degree
• Excellent opportunity for learning and development
About us
The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority, and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.
The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.
About the role
The Court Officer will be responsible for a range of duties including but not limited to:
About you
The successful candidate will have demonstrated the following:
This is a Koori Identified position, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.
How to apply
To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:
For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.
Other information
Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.
CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.
Magistrates' Court of Victoria's vision is that all employees access and enjoy the same rights, responsibilities, resources and opportunities regardless of their gender, identity or cultural beliefs. The Magistrates' Court of Victoria is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women.
Full time / 2 years
VPSG2.1
Aranea Carstairs on (03) 9628 7922 or | Aranea.Carstairs@courts.vic.gov.au