Court Officer, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG2.1)

• Koori Identified position based in Melbourne CBD

• Seeking applicants with a Law degree

• Excellent opportunity for learning and development

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority, and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

About the role

The Court Officer will be responsible for a range of duties including but not limited to:

Facilitate and manage court proceedings online and in open court, as well as provide dedicated support to the Judicial Officers in performing their judicial, ceremonial and administrative responsibilities.

Work collaboratively with teams from the Online Magistrates' Court and Melbourne Magistrates' Court, liaising with coordinators, Family Violence and Specialist Courts and Program staff to ensure timely assessments of matters, appropriate referrals to legal assistance and support services.

Assist the effective functioning of the court by performing a range of administrative services and clerical tasks to ensure matter readiness.

About you

The successful candidate will have demonstrated the following:

Ability to communicate and speak clearly and concisely when providing information or responding to others.

Strong listening skills and the ability to adjust communication style and messages to ensure clarity of understanding.

Attention to detail

Ability to work co-operatively with team members and clients

This is a Koori Identified position, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other information

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.

Magistrates' Court of Victoria's vision is that all employees access and enjoy the same rights, responsibilities, resources and opportunities regardless of their gender, identity or cultural beliefs. The Magistrates' Court of Victoria is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women.