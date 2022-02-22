Director, Koori Strategy and Engagement, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPS STS)



• Director, Koori Strategy and Engagement – provide strategic leadership to strengthen equitable Koori justice outcomes

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state. The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

About the role

The Director, Koori Strategy and Engagement provides strategic leadership to deliver integrated and tailored responses for Koori justice at MCV. The role is responsible for leading the development and delivery of Koori initiatives across MCV, including oversight of funded proposals under the Aboriginal Justice Agreement, implementation of MCV's Self-Determination Plan, and providing high-level, timely and strategic policy advice and support to the Judiciary, MCV Executive and other key stakeholders. The position plays a pivotal role in facilitating partnerships and critical linkages with other business units to help set the strategic direction of existing Koori services and the development and implementation of new approaches. The Director, Koori Strategy and Engagement will be a member of MCV's Executive Leadership Group.

About you

As the Director, Koori Strategy and Engagement, you will be involved in significant change management activities and be responsible for driving complex organisational growth and continuous improvement agendas across the court. Reporting to the Executive Director, Strategy and Corporate Services, you will work closely with judicial leadership and stakeholders including Court Services Victoria to ensure that Koori justice is embedded across MCV and that Koori support programs meet the needs of program participants and other key stakeholders. Tertiary qualifications in Law or related fields such as Aboriginal Affairs, Public Policy or similar is highly desirable.

How to apply

Applications should be submitted to jobs@pipelinetalent.com.au with the subject line “MCV - Director Koori Strategy and Engagement”.

Your application should include:

a cover letter [maximum four pages] responding to the essential requirements – these should be clearly addressed

an up-to-date resume of no more than five pages which clearly details your skills and experience as relevant to this role

Additional information is available in the role description or by contacting the team at Pipeline Talent on (02) 8001 6603.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits. Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations. CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.