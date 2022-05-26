Family Group Conferencing Support Coordinator, East Division (CYF2)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life.



Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.



We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.



We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .



If you're having any trouble viewing this ad and would like it or any attachments in an accessible format (such as large print), please don't hesitate to get in touch with the contact person listed on the ad.



For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)





Utilise your knowledge and understanding of Child Protection systems and legislation

Contribute to programs that support the wellbeing of Victorians

Demonstrate your ability in data analysis and report writing

An exciting opportunity exists for a Family Group Conferencing Support Coordinator x2 on a Fixed term - Full time basis in East Division.

The Family Group Conference pilot will focus on supporting vulnerable families to make decisions about the care and safety of their children early in Child Protection involvement, strengthen their engagement with services, and to divert families from further statutory involvement including the need for legal intervention. The pilot will operate in a number of sites across the state. The position will support Family Group Conference Convenors and assist with the scheduling and coordination of conferences, record keeping and brokerage expenditure and support the implementation of the pilot. If required, this position will also assist in transportation where families need assistance to attend the conference

Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A valid driver's licence.

A current Employee Working with Children Check (WWCC) card is required and will need to be provided prior to commencement of employment by the applicant. Currency will need to be maintained by the employee for the period of employment.

A minimum qualification or Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention, Certificate IV in Community Services Work is desirable.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.