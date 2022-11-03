Geospatial Analyst (VPSG4)

- VPS Grade 4.1

- Fixed Term, Full Time to 26 April 2024





About the VEC



At the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) we are not just about elections, we are about enabling all Victorians to actively participate in their democracy. The VEC conducts State and local council elections and is responsible for promoting public awareness and understanding of electoral issues in the Victorian community. Our goal is to be change ready and responsive to legislative changes and community expectations in a dynamic and complex operating environment.



Our vision is for all Victorians actively participating in their democracy. Apply now to make a meaningful contribution to the democratic process.

About the role



We have an exciting opportunity for three Geospatial Analysts to join our Geospatial Operations Team.

Reporting directly to the Geospatial Operations Manager, these roles will take a lead in supporting the VEC's electoral structure and boundary review programs.



The Geospatial Analyst will develop and maintain geospatial procedures and be responsible for providing geospatial advice and support, preparing mapping products and data, assisting with the placement of boundaries and interpreting and modelling public submissions.

What you'll bring to the role

Highly experienced in a GIS field, including regular use of mapping systems and software to provide products and services

Strong ability to capture and communicate geospatial concepts and processes to a range of audiences through a variety of media

Demonstrated experience in preparing high quality mapping products and analysing spatial data

Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment

The ability to interpret and apply legislative criteria and defined parameters to create meaningful geographical boundaries

Commitment to the VEC's core values

How to apply

All applicants must submit:

a current CV and

a separate document with responses to Key Selection Criteria (KSC) 4.1, 4.2, 4.3 and 4.5 as listed in the position description.

Applications should be lodged online via the Apply Now button (below). The VEC can only accept applications lodged via Victorian Government Careers website.

We highly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse people to apply.

Applications close at 11:59pm on 17 November 2022.

Successful applicants will be required to satisfy character clearance requirements, including but not limited to national police check and working with children check.

We are committed to diversity and inclusion in our workplaces with the people we employ, and at the ballot box with the people we serve. We aim to create a workplace that is inclusive, equitable, and safe for all.

We understand that candidates may need adjustments in the recruitment process and/or workplace. For any questions or request for accommodations, please e-mail hr@vec.vic.gov.au

In accordance with Section 17A of the Electoral Act 2002, the VEC may ask applicants for disclosure of specific political activities that could compromise the perceived independence of the organisation. Please click here to read more.

In accordance with our vaccination policy, appointment of the recommended applicant will be subject to satisfactory provision of evidence of 3 doses of an ATAGI approved vaccine.

VEC contact details

For further information please contact Brett Hayes on (03) 8620 1279 or email brett.hayes@vec.vic.gov.au.