Glasshouse Technical Assistant (VPSG2)

Glasshouse Technical Assistant

$53,946 – $69,276 (Plus Superannuation)

Fixed Term – 3 years

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: AgriBio, Bundoora (flexibility may be available)

This is a prioritised position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in accordance with the Special Measures provision of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply and will be given priority consideration for this role.

The position of Glasshouse Technical Assistant forms a part of the Agriculture Victoria Research branch within the Agriculture Victoria group. The Agriculture Victoria Research Branch represents DJPR's agricultural research and development function. The Agriculture Research Branch provides a discipline-based science and technology delivery function in the following areas: a) Genomics and Cellular Sciences; b) Microbial Sciences, Pests and Diseases; c) Plant Sciences; d) Plant Production Sciences; e) Animal Production Sciences; and f) Agriculture Resources Sciences.

The major role of the Glasshouse Technical Assistant will be to provide day-to-day glasshouse operations, support and maintenance of plant material grown in glasshouse and growth room facilities at the DJPR AgriBio site in Bundoora.

Key accountabilities:

Provide horticultural support services for research projects conducted by DJPR Agriculture Victoria Research ensuring a high standard of plant growth and health is maintained. This includes plant propagation, routine plant maintenance, hand-watering, pest and disease monitoring and control, and fertiliser applications. Ensure all facilities under the management of the team are kept clean, tidy and safe by undertaking regular cleaning, decontamination and waste disposal. This includes a number of glasshouses, screenhouses, polyhouses, controlled environment rooms and growth cabinets. Responsibilities also include assisting with repairs and maintenance schedules, monitoring and programming climate control systems, installing and maintaining irrigation systems, ordering supplies and consumables, and equipment maintenance.

The successful applicant will have experience working in horticulture or a similar field, with demonstrated practical experience in plant propagation and maintenance, and a general knowledge of plant growth, nutritional requirements and pest and disease identification and control. You will work effectively as a member of a team, enjoy flexible working arrangements, and undertake a wide variety of work across the branch.

For a confidential discussion, please call Darren Callaway, Glasshouse Operations Manager, on (03) 9032 7254 or 0409 210 536.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 2 August 2021.