Heritage Specialist (VPSG4)

Play a key role in maintaining working relationships with Traditional Owners and stakeholders

The Heritage Specialist is responsible for supporting major projects and business deliverables within Grampians Region, including Victoria's Great Outdoors (VGO), Grampians Storm Recovery and Crown Land Water Frontages, by completing desktop and on-ground cultural heritage and values assessments to assist Regions and Districts to protect and manage cultural heritage during land management activities. These assessments are completed by working collaboratively with Traditional Owners, Registered Aboriginal parties, partner agencies, and Heritage Victoria.

Relationships are a key part of the role, and the Heritage Specialist will be required to maintain effective working relationships with Traditional Owners, Registered Aboriginal Parties, Aboriginal Victoria, Parks Victoria, Country Fire Authority, Heritage Victoria and other agencies as required. DELWP works in partnership with these agencies and effective collaboration is essential to cultural heritage protection and management on public land.

The Grampians VGO team offers a flexible and supportive culture, and the role presents a great opportunity for career growth and development.



A working knowledge of the Aboriginal Heritage Act (2006), and experience in managing project delivery under Cultural Heritage Management Plans (CHMP's) would be beneficial.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

An appropriate qualification or demonstrated practical experience in Cultural Heritage Management, Archaeology, or Anthropology, and appropriate Geographical Information system (GIS) skills or ability to acquire these.

Knowledge of, and experience in the identification, protection, and management of Aboriginal and historic cultural heritage places, objects, and values.

An understanding of relevant cultural heritage legislation and DELWP's Pupangarli Marnmarnepu 'Owning Our Future' Aboriginal Self-Determination Reform Strategy 2020-2025.

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2023. The location of this position is negotiable within the Grampians Region.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au