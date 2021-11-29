Koori Associate, Supreme Court of Victoria (VPSG3)

The Supreme Court of Victoria is seeking a legally qualified Koori person for the role of Supreme Court Koori Associate for a period of 12 months commencing 31 January 2022

• Full time, fixed term role

• $71,853 per annum + 10 % superannuation (VPS Grade 3 position)

• Role based in the Melbourne CBD

The Supreme Court of Victoria (the Court) is the highest court in Victoria and comprises the Court of Appeal and the Trial Division. The Court deals with major criminal and civil matters, plus appeals against decisions of lower courts.

Judges in the Court are supported by associates who assist in the management and coordination of the Judge's judicial, ceremonial, court management, administrative and legal research responsibilities.

The successful applicant will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the civil and criminal appellate environments, and to closely observe the work of advocates and the judiciary. The person appointed to the role will be attached to, and supervised by, the Honourable Justice Kaye. In that way it is intended that the associate will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience of the work performed by all divisions of the Court.

The duties of an associate are detailed in the attached position description but specifically include:

assist and perform general duties of an associate for Justice Kaye and for other judicial officers of the Court in both the Appeal and Trial divisions;

support judicial officers of the Court in the management and coordination of the judicial administrative and legal research responsibilities;

may be required to carry out legal research and undertake proofreading tasks;

organise chambers administrative duties, including preparing Court orders and correspondence; and

provide administrative assistance to judicial officers during Court hearings and for that purpose attends each Court hearing in which the judicial officer is presiding.

The role requires a high degree of sensitivity and professionalism as you will be working closely with judicial officers, court staff, legal practitioners and members of the public.

As the Court's Koori Associate position is only open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons, confirmation of Aboriginality should be included in your application together with a cover letter, resume and a certified copy of your academic transcript. All applications are submitted online, via the Victorian Government Careers website.

Applicants are not required to separately address the key selection criteria. For any enquiries regarding this expression of interest, please contact Georgie Hawkins, CoA Judicial Support Manager, email: Georgie.hawkins@supcourt.vic.gov.au

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of CSV are required to comply with any applicable directions of the Chief Health Officer, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria. In relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19, it is a condition of any offer of employment that candidates agree to comply with any applicable direction or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.



CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.