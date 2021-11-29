Koori Associate, Supreme Court of Victoria (VPSG3)

6 days remaining
Location: Melbourne | CBD
Job type: Full time / 12 months
Organisation: Court Services Victoria
Salary: $71,853 - $87,245
Occupation: Legal
Closes: 13/12/2021
The Supreme Court of Victoria is seeking a legally qualified Koori person for the role of Supreme Court Koori Associate for a period of 12 months commencing 31 January 2022
• Full time, fixed term role
• $71,853 per annum + 10 % superannuation (VPS Grade 3 position)
• Role based in the Melbourne CBD
The Supreme Court of Victoria (the Court) is the highest court in Victoria and comprises the Court of Appeal and the Trial Division. The Court deals with major criminal and civil matters, plus appeals against decisions of lower courts.
Judges in the Court are supported by associates who assist in the management and coordination of the Judge's judicial, ceremonial, court management, administrative and legal research responsibilities.
The successful applicant will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the civil and criminal appellate environments, and to closely observe the work of advocates and the judiciary. The person appointed to the role will be attached to, and supervised by, the Honourable Justice Kaye. In that way it is intended that the associate will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience of the work performed by all divisions of the Court.
The duties of an associate are detailed in the attached position description but specifically include:
The role requires a high degree of sensitivity and professionalism as you will be working closely with judicial officers, court staff, legal practitioners and members of the public.
As the Court's Koori Associate position is only open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons, confirmation of Aboriginality should be included in your application together with a cover letter, resume and a certified copy of your academic transcript. All applications are submitted online, via the Victorian Government Careers website.
Applicants are not required to separately address the key selection criteria. For any enquiries regarding this expression of interest, please contact Georgie Hawkins, CoA Judicial Support Manager, email: Georgie.hawkins@supcourt.vic.gov.au
To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:
Other Information:
Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.
Employees of CSV are required to comply with any applicable directions of the Chief Health Officer, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria. In relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19, it is a condition of any offer of employment that candidates agree to comply with any applicable direction or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.
CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.
Georgie Hawkins on (03) 8600 2405 | or georgie.hawkins@supcourt.vic.gov.au