Koori Community Engagement Officer, Dandenong Magistrates' Court, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG3)

Location: Melbourne | Eastern Metropolitan
Job type: Full time / until 3 January 2024
Organisation: Court Services Victoria
Salary: $72,751 - $88,336
Occupation: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander services
Reference: VG/MC2654A
Job posted: 05/12/2022
Closes: 19/12/2022
• Koori Community Engagement Officer, Koori Court Unit
• VPS Grade 3, Fixed Term - 12 months
• Details of this position are outlined in the position description
About us
The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority, and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.
About the role
The Koori Community Engagement Officer will be responsible for providing cultural advice and support to the Court and assistance to Koori/Aboriginal persons and their families coming before the Magistrates and Childrens Courts and Koori Courts regarding court obligations and outcomes.
The Koori Community Engagement Officer role is essential to assist in reducing the issue of overrepresentation of Aboriginal people in the Victorian justice system by working with Aboriginal clients whenthey enter the court system. In addition, the service helps Aboriginal people to maximise their chances of rehabilitation through culturally appropriate and sensitive intervention.
The Koori Community Engagement Officer will:
About you
The Koori Community Engagement Officer must have client support/relationship management skills which are of a high standard to work and build on when collaborating with diverse groups of key stakeholders such as; Koori/Aboriginal clients, Koori/Aboriginal families, Elders and Respected Persons (ERPs), Magistrates, Youth Justice Workers, Department of Justice and Regulation-Corrections, Victoria Police Prosecution team, Community Organisations, and Legal Representatives, such as Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS), Victorian Legal Aide (VLA) and other. This is a designated position under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for this position.
If you have the necessary skills and looking to work autonomously, well organised, work with diverse groups of key stakeholders, and make a difference for the Koori/Aboriginal community within the justice space, please follow the below application process.
How to apply
To apply, please click the "Apply Now" button by including:
For further information, please see attached position description.
Attachments can be uploaded in either Microsoft Word or PDF format. If you require a copy of this advertisement or any attached documentation in an accessible format, such as large print, please email majella.a.mcgrath@courts.vic.gov.au .
Majella McGrath on 0438 819 663 | or majella.a.mcgrath@courts.vic.gov.au