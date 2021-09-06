Koori Court Officer, Children's Court of Victoria (VPSG3)

• Melbourne CBD location

• VPS Grade 3 – Ongoing, Full-time

• Work in a dynamic and progressive jurisdiction

• Be part of a committed, supportive team

• Engage with a diverse range of stakeholders

About us:

The Children's Court of Victoria has jurisdiction under the Children, Youth and Families Act 2005 to hear cases involving children and young people up to the age of 18 years, and in some cases up to 19 years. It has a Family Division and a Criminal Division and it sits at locations throughout metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

About the role:

The Koori Court Officer will be responsible for a number of administrative, promotional and liaison tasks with the Koori Court. The Koori Court Officer will work within the Koori Court Division of the Magistrates' Court and Children's Court as required.

The Koori Court Officer's role aims to improve the court experience for Koori people and their families.

This is an Aboriginal Designated Position, classified under 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. Confirmation of Aboriginality must be included when applying for the role.

How to apply:

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.