Koori Court Officer, Heidelberg Magistrates' Court, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG3.1)

• Koori Court Officer

• Koori Court Unit

• VPS Grade 3, ongoing The position of Koori Court Officer is an initiative of the Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement phase four. Details of this position are outlined in the position description.

The Koori Court Officer will be responsible for providing cultural advice to the Court and assistance to Koori/Aboriginal persons and their families coming before the Magistrates Court/Koori Court regarding court obligations and outcomes.

The role will assist the Court in providing a more culturally appropriate response through:



• Supporting the Koori/Aboriginal community in understanding and gaining knowledge of the operations and procedures of the Magistrates Court and Koori Court.



• Maintaining a register of service and support programs



• Supporting referral processes to foster and maintain links between the Magistrates' Court and the Aboriginal community to assist clients to meet rehabilitation and court outcomes.

The Koori Court Officer must have client support/relationship management skills which are of a high standard to work and build on when collaborating with diverse groups of key stakeholders such as; Koori/Aboriginal clients, Koori/Aboriginal families, Elders and Respected Persons (ERPs), Magistrates, Youth Justice Workers, Department of Justice and Regulation-Corrections, Victoria Police Prosecution team, Community Organisations, and Legal Representatives, such as Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS), Victorian Legal Aide (VLA) and other.

For more details of the role please refer to the position description.

This is a designated position under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for this position.

If you have the necessary skills and looking to work autonomously, well organised, work with diverse groups of key stakeholders, and make a difference for the Koori/Aboriginal community within the justice space, please follow the below application process.

How to apply:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, outlining professional skills, knowledge and personal qualities.

Applicants should include:

1) resume

2) a short covering letter

3) completed application form (see file attachment).

You are only required to address the Key Selection Criteria listed on the Application Form. Individual responses to "key selection criteria" listed on the Position Description are not required. Attachments can be uploaded in either Microsoft Word or PDF format.

Applicants should view the full position description attached to this advertisement before applying.

If you require a copy of this advertisement or any attached documentation in an accessible format, such as large print, please email evan.grizos@courts.vic.gov.au.