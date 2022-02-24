Koori Court Officer, Melbourne Magistrates' Court, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG3.1)



• Koori Court Officer

• Koori Court Unit

• VPS Grade 3.1, Full Time - Ongoing position

The position of Koori Court Officer is an initiative of the Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement phase four.

The Koori Court Officer will be responsible for providing cultural advice to the Court and assistance to Koori/Aboriginal persons and their families coming before the Magistrates Court/Koori Court regarding court obligations and outcomes.

The role will assist the Court in providing a more culturally appropriate response through:

Supporting the Koori/Aboriginal community in understanding and gaining knowledge of the operations and procedures of the Magistrates Court and Koori Court. Maintaining a register of service and support programs

Supporting referral processes to foster and maintain links between the Magistrates' Court and the Aboriginal community to assist clients to meet rehabilitation and court outcomes.

The Koori Court Officer must have client support/relationship management skills which are of a high standard to work and build on when collaborating with diverse groups of key stakeholders such as; Koori/Aboriginal clients, Koori/Aboriginal families, Elders and Respected Persons (ERPs), Magistrates, Youth Justice Workers, Department of Justice and Regulation-Corrections, Victoria Police Prosecution team, Community Organisations, and Legal Representatives, such as Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS), Victorian Legal Aide (VLA) and other.

This is a designated position under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for this position. If you have the necessary skills and looking to work autonomously, well organised, work with diverse groups of key stakeholders, and make a difference for the Koori/Aboriginal community within the justice space, please follow the below application process.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

If you require a copy of this advertisement or any attached documentation in an accessible format, such as large print, please email majella.a.mcgrath@courts.vic.gov.au

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.