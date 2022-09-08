Koori Family Violence Practice Manager (Online), Melbourne Magistrates' Court, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG5)



• Provide family violence practice leadership to the online Koori Family Violence Practitioner team

• Lead the ongoing development and implementation of the online Umalek Balit Program

• Contribute to delivering service excellence through an integrated response to family violence

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority, and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state. The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

About the role

The Koori Family Violence Practice Manager (Online) is responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and expansion of the Online Umalek Balit Program and managing a team of Online Koori Family Violence Practitioners; consisting of Koori Men's Family Violence Practitioners and Koori Women's Family Violence Practitioners from across the state.

The Practice Manager (Online) provides family violence practice leadership and supervision to the Online Koori Family Violence Practitioners, to achieve service excellence in the courts' family violence response. The role works collaboratively within the Family Violence Branch and across Courts, including, court operations and therapeutic services, to promote and implement best practice family violence service delivery when working with the Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community.

The position will contribute towards a safe environment for court users and the wider community and will inform the relevant stakeholders around practice issues and development requirements relevant to area of Koori Family Violence. Occasional travel will be required for training and meetings. An indicative frequency for overnight travel is once each 3-4 months with MCV providing a vehicle where required.

Employees in this role will be able to work remotely for part of the time, subject to suitable home working arrangements. MCV's expectation is that employees will work 2 days from home and 3 days in the office, the office/ work location is flexible and will be negotiated at time of Job offer. Extensive support is provided to family violence practitioners, noting that hybrid working arrangements will mean that many interactions with colleagues may also be online.

About you

This position is an Aboriginal Designated Position in accordance with Court Services Victoria Designated Positions policy. This position is classified under ‘special measures', section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

To ensure that the intention of the recruitment process is maintained, a ‘Confirmation of Aboriginality' document is required from all shortlisted applicants, you are also welcome to attach this as part of your application.

Relevant qualifications in social work, psychology, social sciences, Aboriginal health or a similar field are highly desirable Applicants with substantial experience in family violence, criminal justice, community welfare or related areas but without formal qualifications will also be considered for this role.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.