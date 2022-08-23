Koorie Engagement Support Officer - Ovens Murray Area, North Eastern Victoria Region (NEVR) Schools and Regional Services (20008116)

The KESO role supports the Department of Education and Training (DET) priorities in Early Years, schools and the strategic priorities set by the Council of Australia Governments (COAG), the Victorian Aboriginal Affairs Framework (VAAF) and Closing the Gap initiatives.

The Victorian Government is establishing Victoria as the Education State. The vision for the Education State is about educational excellence, equity and the opportunity to engage in lifelong learning.

The Education State: Schools agenda sets out the government’s plans to reach a set of ambitious but achievable system-wide targets

Learning for life; Happy, healthy and resilient kids; Breaking the link; Pride and confidence in our schools.

The Framework for Improving Student Outcomes (FISO) has been developed to assist schools to focus on key strategies that are known to have the greatest impact on school improvement and support the achievement of the targets. These include: Positive climate for learning; Excellence in teaching and learning; Professional leadership; Community engagement in learning.

A new regional structure, Learning Places, was implemented in March 2016. It establishes 17 Education Areas within the existing four Departmental regions to be the primary point of contact on a day-to-day basis for services. Additional executive and VPS staff in the regions facilitate the creation of multi-disciplinary, dedicated teams within these areas. This stronger, more place-based system of support, coupled with more effective application of new and existing resources, allows our regions to better undertake their role and meet the needs of all children and their families. Each region also includes two Divisions - Early Childhood and School Support Division, and School Improvement Division.