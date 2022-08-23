Koorie Engagement Support Officer - Ovens Murray Area, North Eastern Victoria Region (NEVR) Schools and Regional Services (20008116)

13 days remaining
Location: Melbourne | Southern Metropolitan
Job type: Full time / From 03/10/2022
Organisation: Schools (Government)
Salary: Salary not specified
Occupation: Education and Training
Reference: 1287255
Job posted: 23/08/2022
Closes: 05/09/2022
Criteria 1: 'Specialist Expertise - Koorie Engagement & Culture'
Criteria 2: 'Project Management'
Criteria 3: 'Relationship Building'
Criteria 4: 'Initiative & Accountability'
Criteria 5: 'Communication'
Criteria 6: 'Resilience'
Criteria 7: 'Problem Solving'
The purpose of the KESO position is to:
Work with education and family service providers, key stakeholders and the Koorie Community to improve:
Work systemically with departments and agencies to improve outcomes for Koorie children and young people
Work with education providers to provide advice on the establishment of cultural inclusive learning environments
Provide advice to assist the coordination of services to support re-engagement of at-risk Koorie children and young people.
Stakeholder Engagement
Expert Advice and Support
Program and Strategy Delivery
These roles are identified positions and are available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. Confirmation of the Indigenous status of applicants may be requested.
Current Valid Working With Children Check
The Department of Education and Training is committed to taking positive action to eliminate discrimination to the greatest possible extent. It recognises that discrimination can cause social and economic disadvantage, and the achievement of substantive equality may require the taking of special measures. To this end, the Department of Education and Training considers these positions to be a special measure for the purposes of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).
The Department of Education and Training is committed to the principles of equal opportunity, and diversity and inclusion for all. We value diversity and inclusion in all forms – gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for roles within the Department. The Department recognises that the provision of family friendly, supportive, safe and harassment free workplaces is essential to high performance and promotes flexible work, diversity and safety across all schools and Department workplaces.
Victorian government schools are child safe environments. Our schools actively promote the safety and wellbeing of all students, and all school staff are committed to protecting students from abuse or harm in the school environment, in accordance with their legal obligations including child safe standards. All schools have a Child Safety Code of Conduct consistent with the Department’s exemplar available at http://www.education.vic.gov.au/about/programs/health/protect/Pages/childsafestandards.aspx
The Department’s employees commit to upholding DET’s Values: Responsiveness, Integrity, Impartiality, Accountability, Respect, Leadership and Human Rights. DET’s Values complement each school’s own values and underpin the behaviours the community expects of Victorian public sector employees, including those who work in Victorian Government Schools. Information on the DET values is available at http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/workm/Pages/Public-Sector-Values.aspx
For positions in special settings, a person is not eligible for employment unless they meet the vaccination requirements on commencement in the position.
The KESO role supports the Department of Education and Training (DET) priorities in Early Years, schools and the strategic priorities set by the Council of Australia Governments (COAG), the Victorian Aboriginal Affairs Framework (VAAF) and Closing the Gap initiatives.
The Victorian Government is establishing Victoria as the Education State. The vision for the Education State is about educational excellence, equity and the opportunity to engage in lifelong learning.
The Education State: Schools agenda sets out the government’s plans to reach a set of ambitious but achievable system-wide targets
Learning for life; Happy, healthy and resilient kids; Breaking the link; Pride and confidence in our schools.
The Framework for Improving Student Outcomes (FISO) has been developed to assist schools to focus on key strategies that are known to have the greatest impact on school improvement and support the achievement of the targets. These include: Positive climate for learning; Excellence in teaching and learning; Professional leadership; Community engagement in learning.
A new regional structure, Learning Places, was implemented in March 2016. It establishes 17 Education Areas within the existing four Departmental regions to be the primary point of contact on a day-to-day basis for services. Additional executive and VPS staff in the regions facilitate the creation of multi-disciplinary, dedicated teams within these areas. This stronger, more place-based system of support, coupled with more effective application of new and existing resources, allows our regions to better undertake their role and meet the needs of all children and their families. Each region also includes two Divisions - Early Childhood and School Support Division, and School Improvement Division.
Full time / From 03/10/2022
Steve Pickering | +61 3 5771 4496