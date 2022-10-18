Manager, Aboriginal Employment (VPSG6)

Manager, Aboriginal Employment – VPS6 - Ongoing

About us

The Victorian Public Sector Commission plays a key role in stewardship of the public sector. It works to strengthen the efficiency, effectiveness and capability of the public sector and maintain, and advocate for, public sector professionalism and integrity.

Join the Victorian Public Sector Commission and become a valued member of this innovative and high performing team. Your contribution will help shape and lead strategic government directions across Victoria.

About the role

This role reports to the Director, Equity, Leadership and Capability and manages the delivery of a range of programs to support the attraction, retention and development of Aboriginal staff and create culturally safe and capable work environments. The role will also play a lead role in the design of phase two of the Barring Djinang program from 2023.

About you

This is a special measures role and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

We're looking for someone with strong project management skills, excellent stakeholder skills and networks and a deep understanding of issues impacting on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, particularly in the context of employment and career progression.

Experience working with Aboriginal communities and organisations and/or a relevant tertiary qualification or significant experience in a related field will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you.

How to apply

Applications including a cover letter with your resume, outlining your skills, knowledge and qualities that will make you a success within the VPSC are to be submitted online by selecting the ‘Apply Now” button.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 1 November 2022.

Other relevant information

A comprehensive position description is attached. For further information regarding the Victorian Public Sector Commission, please visit our website at www.vpsc.vic.gov.au.

For enquiries regarding the position please phone the contact on the position description. If you experience difficulties in applying online, please contact HR Shared Services on 1800 039 411.

The Commission values the contribution of all employees and fair and equitable treatment of all people is integral to all activities. As such, the Commission offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities on request.

Employment screening, including criminal history, confirmation of experience and stated qualifications, screening of misconduct, Australian working rights and other relevant checks form part of the candidate suitability evaluation process. Where applicable, this applies to current VPS employees.

The VPSC is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk consistent with the VPSC's obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (OH&S Act). Therefore, there is a requirement that all VPSC employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes (unless an exception applies).

To meet its obligations under the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination (Workers) Directions and the OH&S Act, the VPSC will request vaccination information or evidence of an exemption in the pre-employment stage. Inability to provide this may impact your subsequent employment to the department.