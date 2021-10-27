Manager Aboriginal Engagement (VPSG6)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Director, Office of the Deputy Secretary in West Division, this position plays a key leadership role. The role is accountable for the day-to-day management of the Aboriginal Engagement Unit.

The role provides critical cultural links with Aboriginal communities and the organisation to support the Division to:

Manage stakeholder and community relationships to build partnerships that enhance wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal Victorians

Promote inclusion and access to culturally responsive service provision for all Aboriginal Victorians.

Provide Aboriginal cultural advice and guidance to West Division.

Are you:

An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person with skills and experience in engaging with communities to achieve outcomes?

Committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal children, young people, families and communities?

Capable of forming strong relationships across an organisation to build capability to work in culturally safe and responsive ways?

Able to work in complexity and support the department to deliver innovative and culturally responsive services?

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

