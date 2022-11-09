Manager Aboriginal Homelessness Reform (VPSG6)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life.



Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.



We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.



We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .



THE ROLE



This exciting and rewarding opportunity is for an experienced manager who will lead a small dynamic team responsible for leading the development of Aboriginal homelessness policy and program initiatives. This position will report to the Director, Homelessness and Housing First Reform within the Homelessness and Housing First Unit within the Homelessness and Housing Support Branch of Homes Victoria.

The Manager, Aboriginal Homelessness Reform is a key role and will be committed to improving housing outcomes for Aboriginal people and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Key functions of the role include leading a projects and initiatives and building strong partnerships across a wide range of stakeholders in partnership with the Victorian Aboriginal community.

These functions include, but are not limited to:

driving key initiatives and priorities identified within Mana-na worn-tyeen maar-takoort: Every Aboriginal Person has a Home, The Victorian Aboriginal Housing and Homelessness Framework.

leading Aboriginal homelessness projects and initiatives

leading and supporting cross government partnerships stewardship and relations

providing advice to ensure the needs of Aboriginal Victorians are reflected in overall reform of the Victorian Specialist Homelessness Service system.

We are looking for applicants who are:

committed to improving the lives of Aboriginal Victorians, with a demonstrated history of delivering successful outcomes for Aboriginal communities

strong leaders and people managers who can motivate a team to deliver high-quality work in a fast-paced and flexible environment

collaborative and can influence and negotiate with key stakeholders within government and the sector to drive shared outcomes

dynamic team-players with good written and verbal communication skills, committed to delivering outcomes under tight timeframes.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.

A SPECIAL MEASURE PROVISION APPLIES TO THIS ROLE

The Equal Opportunity Act 2010, provides for lawful 'Special Measure' provisions, therefore the following has been applied to this role.

This is a Designated role - Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Please apply to submit your interest in this position.