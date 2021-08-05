Manager, Victorian Indigenous Research Centre (VPSG5.2)

Shape and lead the new Victorian Indigenous Research Centre at State Library Victoria, the first centre of its kind in Australia

Ongoing, full-time opportunity in Melbourne CBD with flexible work options

Attractive VPS 5.2 salary between $113,412 - $124,183 + 10% superannuation

About the team

State Library Victoria holds an extensive range of significant and precious collection material relating to Victorian Indigenous people. The Victorian Indigenous Research Centre is an exciting new community-driven initiative of the Library - a dedicated space for Indigenous people, supporting their access to the collection, services and programs, and a visible acknowledgement of their culture in the Library. It will facilitate programming, including research programs for Indigenous people, education for schools and community programs, and will act as a meeting place for Indigenous people. The Manager will work with a team of three other staff, plus the Elder in Residence and the Centre's Advisory Group, with immediate opportunity to appoint to key positions. A business plan is in place to guide this work in the first year.

About the role

Working closely with Elder in Residence, Maxine Briggs, and with guidance from the Centre's Advisory Group, the Manager will steer and define the Library's engagement with Indigenous communities throughout Victoria. Key accountabilities include:

Providing strategic advice for culturally appropriate management of Indigenous collections and development of community-focussed Indigenous services and programs across the Library

Working closely with community to develop and deliver the Centre's programs

Leading the Centre's team and its day-to-day operations, as well as significant projects within the Centre and across the Library

Business planning, policies and processes for the Centre (business plan for 2021/22 is in place)

Representing the Library on relevant bodies

About you

You are community-focussed, and have the ability to manage people and projects to deliver outcomes for the benefit of Victorian Indigenous people across the state.

You are an experienced people leader with the vision, energy and collaborative skills to set up and manage a unique service within the Library.

You will have previous experience managing a service designed to meet the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, ideally within a cultural institution, and be able to apply your understanding of Indigenous knowledge systems within a collections environment.

This is a special measures role and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. The reason for the special measure is to appoint an applicant with a unique understanding of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or Pacific cultures, and to promote employment for Australian Indigenous candidates in order to achieve greater equality of opportunity.

State Library Victoria promotes a workplace that actively seeks to welcome and value the unique contributions of all people. We strongly encourage people with disability, people from cultural and linguistically diverse backgrounds, LGBTIQ+ and people of all ages and abilities to apply.

Culture and Benefits

The State Library is committed to developing and supporting a high performing workforce and an inclusive work environment. As a Library employee, you will enjoy:

Competitive salary, professional development and career advancement opportunities

Generous leave entitlements, including paid and unpaid leave to participate in First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria and NAIDOC week activities and events, attend Aboriginal community meetings and Annual General Meetings of Aboriginal community organisations, and for ceremonial, cultural and religious purposes

Flexible working arrangements, including changes in hours of work, patterns of work and work area

Transparent performance framework – approach your work with confidence in how you are tracking, working to professional development plans agreed on by you and your manager

Salary packaging, including salary sacrifice arrangements

Discount on public transport

Health and wellbeing programs, including employee assistance program, annual flu vaccination

Find out more about our inclusion, diversity and access initiatives.

About us

State Library Victoria is overseen by Creative Victoria, part of the Victorian Government's Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, and reports to the Minister for Creative Industries.

From its early days as the first collecting institution in Victoria, the Library has been in a unique position to develop its holdings of books, photographs and other material relating to Aboriginal people. The extensive range of collection material, from maps to newspapers; diaries to activist posters combines to allow perspectives and stories from Aboriginal people to be drawn from the historical and contemporary record. The Library is a repository of significant and precious personal information for Aboriginal people and their communities and the management of these collections and services are guided by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Library, Information and Resource Network (ATSILIRN) Protocols, the National and State Libraries Australasia (NSLA) Position Statement for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Library Services and Collections and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Library strengthens communities and inspires participation with a full calendar of free exhibitions, events, talks, workshops and children's programming.

Staff are passionate, motivated, professional and welcoming. They treasure the collection and are excited by the Library's future as a place that inspires possibilities for all Victorians.

Find out more about our values, goals and strategy.

How to apply

Please click the Apply button to submit your application via Careers.Vic, attaching the following documents:

Resume

Cover letter (maximum 3 pages) summarising how you meet the key selection criteria in the position description

For a confidential discussion, please contact Debra Rosenfeldt, Head of Library Sector Engagement on 0478 407 351 or drosenfeldt@slv.vic.gov.au, or Gemma Topic, Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant on (02) 6230 7666 or gemma@fprs.com.au.

We want all applicants to have an equal opportunity to demonstrate that they are the best person for the job. If you require an adjustment at any stage of the recruitment process, please email our People and Projects team at employment@slv.vic.gov.au.

Applications close Australian Eastern Time 5 pm Thursday, 25 November 2021