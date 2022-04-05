Native Title Coordinator (VPSG4)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.



Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.



The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.



Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.

$88,955 - $100,930 (Plus Superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: Melbourne, Ballarat, Bendigo or Morwell (flexibility may be available)

The position of Native Title Coordinator is a part of the Resources Branch within the Rural and Regional Victoria Group.

The Native Title Coordinator coordinates assessments and compliance for earth resources licences and licence applications against the provisions of the Commonwealth Native Title Act 1993 and the Victorian Traditional Owners Settlement Act 2010. The role facilitates and supports highly effective and collaborative relationships across Aboriginal stakeholder groups and Traditional Owner (TO) corporations by acting as a key state-wide contact for native title enquiries relating to the earth resources industry and provide high level advice and recommendations on native title issues.

The successful applicant will work effectively as a member of a team, enjoy flexible working arrangements and undertake a wide variety of work across the division.

The Rural and Regional Victoria Group

The Rural and Regional Victoria Group works with local businesses and communities to build a stronger economy and better future for rural and regional Victorians. Incorporating Regional Development Victoria, Resources branch and the Latrobe Valley Authority, with an overarching Rural and Regional Strategy branch, the group has employees throughout the Melbourne CBD and rural and regional Victoria.

Our group ensures rural and regional communities are vibrant, thriving and inclusive. We do this by working with business and communities to develop policies and programs that target job creation, infrastructure, regional planning, population and investment attraction.

Resources Branch

The Resources Branch develops policy, programs and regulation to enable investment and generate jobs through the sustainable development of the State's earth resources, including extractives, minerals and petroleum.

The branches core activities include:

Acquiring and providing access to high quality geoscience data and knowledge to inform government decision making and attract new investment to the State;

Developing and delivering legislative and regulatory reforms in the earth resources sector to improve outcomes for all stakeholders;

Supporting investment in resources and low emission technologies that fosters innovation, productivity, jobs and trade in the State's earth resources sector;

Strategic resource and related land use planning to identify new opportunities for Victoria's earth resources and support major infrastructure development;

Regulating the earth resources sector through transparent, consistent and timely regulatory processes that provide industry with confidence to invest and have regard to the needs of communities.

For a confidential discussion, please call Stephen Arnott, Manager, Specialist Services on 0448 701 630.

Applicants will be required to comply with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region's (department's) COVID-19 Vaccination requirements, in line with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions and any other legislative requirements, directions, policies or procedures, including but not limited to any requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 20 April 2022.