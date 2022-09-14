Payroll Officer, Court Services Victoria (VPSG3.1)



• Ongoing Full-time role

• Working in CBD

About us

Court Services Victoria (CSV) was established on 1 July 2014 as an independent statutory body corporate to provide corporate and administrative services that support judicial independence in the administration of justice in Victoria. CSV provides support services to the Supreme Court; County Court; Magistrates' Court; Children's Court; and the Coroners Court, as well as the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), Judicial College of Victoria and the Judicial Commission of Victoria.

About the role

﻿This role is part of CSV Corporate Services, with our office based in Melbourne CBD.

The Payroll Officer will work as part of a team responsible for providing professional and efficient Payroll and HR Operation services to support Court Services Victoria key people functions, strategic goals, and directions.

This position is responsible for payroll processing and checking for the Courts Group. The Payroll team delivers accurate and timely pay to 4,500 Judicial officers and support staff across the Courts Group.

About you

﻿To be successful in the role, the right candidate will have:

Demonstrated experience in payroll processing (Chris21 desirable), and the ability to enter, modify and extract data accurately to assist with the management of client data. Demonstrated experience in working effectively in a team environment, working cooperatively with team members and colleague Demonstrated experience in customer service, with a focus on the needs of the end user, and exceptional communication skills Adopts a proactive approach to problem solving, identifying root causes of issues and works to improve processes

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.