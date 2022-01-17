Principal Aboriginal Advisor (VPSG6)

18 days remaining
Location: Melbourne | CBD
Job type: Other
Organisation: Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions
Salary: $125,893 - $168,473
Occupation: Agriculture/Primary Industry
Reference: VG/027661AAD
Job posted: 17/01/2022
Closes: 07/02/2022
The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.
Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.
The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.
Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.
Principal Aboriginal Advisor
ONLY ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER PEOPLE ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY AS THIS POSITION IS EXEMPT UNDER THE SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION OF S12(1) OF THE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY ACT (VIC).
The position of Principal Aboriginal Advisor forms a part of the Resources branch within the Rural and Regional Development Victoria group.
The Resources Branch develops policy, programs and regulation to enable investment and generate jobs through the sustainable development of the State's earth resources, including extractives, minerals and petroleum.
The Principal Aboriginal Advisor provides strategic and authoritative advice on Aboriginal matters to inform the development and implementation of policy to facilitate the achievement of the Victorian Government objectives in relation to Earth Resources and Rural and Regional Development Victoria and the Aboriginal community You will lead initiatives to embed collaborative partnerships with Traditional Owners and promote Aboriginal Self-Determination as part of regional coalitions and a joined-up government approach to Aboriginal affairs and regional development.
The key accountabilities of the role are:
For a confidential discussion, please call John Krbaleski, Head of Resources on 0447 581 420.
Applicants will be required to comply with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region's (department's) COVID-19 Vaccination requirements, in line with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions and any other legislative requirements, directions, policies or procedures, including but not limited to any requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status.
Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.
How to Apply
Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.
Applications close at midnight on 7 February 2022.
John Krbaleski, Head of Resources | 0447 581 420