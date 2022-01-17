Principal Aboriginal Advisor (VPSG6)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.



Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.



The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.



Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.

Principal Aboriginal Advisor

$125,893 - $168,473 (plus superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time or Part Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: 1 Spring Street, Melbourne (flexibility may be available)

ONLY ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER PEOPLE ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY AS THIS POSITION IS EXEMPT UNDER THE SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION OF S12(1) OF THE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY ACT (VIC).

The position of Principal Aboriginal Advisor forms a part of the Resources branch within the Rural and Regional Development Victoria group.

The Resources Branch develops policy, programs and regulation to enable investment and generate jobs through the sustainable development of the State's earth resources, including extractives, minerals and petroleum.

The Principal Aboriginal Advisor provides strategic and authoritative advice on Aboriginal matters to inform the development and implementation of policy to facilitate the achievement of the Victorian Government objectives in relation to Earth Resources and Rural and Regional Development Victoria and the Aboriginal community You will lead initiatives to embed collaborative partnerships with Traditional Owners and promote Aboriginal Self-Determination as part of regional coalitions and a joined-up government approach to Aboriginal affairs and regional development.

The key accountabilities of the role are:

Coordinate and undertake consultation and conversations with Victorian First Peoples' communities to inform the development and implementation of policy to facilitate the achievement of the Victorian Government objectives in relation to Earth Resources and Rural and Regional Development Victoria.

Promoting the Victorian Government's Principles of Aboriginal Self-Determination within Earth Resources and Rural and Regional Development Victoria.

Provide authoritative advice on matters raised by First Peoples' communities about rural and regional Development and the resource sector strategies, policies and regulations.

Manage, lead and/or coordinate projects to analyse, develop and implement policies on First Peoples' community participation in rural and regional Victoria.

Provide expert advice to, and collaborate with, business units to develop and implement appropriate engagement strategies to ensure effective and culturally appropriate participation by local First Peoples' communities.

Establish and foster constructive working relationships across Victoria's First Peoples' communities to embed participation in decision-making by local First Peoples' communities for relevant projects.

Represent the Resources branch in relevant government and external stakeholder processes that convern Traditional Owner matters as well as monitor National and State Policy devoplments in Native Title and Aborigional affairs and provide strategic and authoritive advice to the Resources branch.

Prepare reports and correspondence on issues relating to the Rural and Regional Development and Resource's sectors, including on cultural, environmental and sustainability matters.

For a confidential discussion, please call John Krbaleski, Head of Resources on 0447 581 420.

Applicants will be required to comply with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region's (department's) COVID-19 Vaccination requirements, in line with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions and any other legislative requirements, directions, policies or procedures, including but not limited to any requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 7 February 2022.