Principal Adviser, Rapid Coordination (VPSG6)

Come and join the great team at DELWP's Enterprise Portfolio Management Office! The Enterprise Portfolio Management Office ensures departmental projects align with overall organisational objectives by providing organisation-wide guidance, governance, standardised processes, and project management best practice tools and techniques.

Reporting to the Manager Rapid Coordination, this role provides consistent, best practice support to the department through understanding the project delivery needs of the DELWP Groups, providing capability uplift, coordinating outcomes reporting and central agency liaison.

This role also undertakes other strategic tasks for the DELWP Secretary, Executive Board and DELWP Groups such as coordinating rapid departmental policy responses to ad hoc requests from central agencies and developing briefings for the Secretary to support his attendance at forums such as the Victorian Secretaries Board.

The suitable candidate for this role will be comfortable with ambiguity, have an agile mindset, and be adaptable and flexible with their approach to work. This position is a designated position under the ‘special measures' section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Understanding of DELWP's internal governance structures is desirable, or a similar knowledge of governance frameworks.

This is a fixed term position available up until 9 September 2022.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday 17 April 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au

