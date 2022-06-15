Principal Policy Advisor - Aboriginal Affairs (VPSG6)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.



Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.



The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.



Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.

Principal Policy Advisor – Aboriginal Affairs

$127,467 - $170,579 (Plus Superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: Victoria - Various (flexibility may be available)

ONLY ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER PEOPLE ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY AS THIS POSITION IS EXEMPT UNDER THE SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION OF S12(1) OF THE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY ACT (VIC).

Reporting to the Manager, Policy, you will provide leadership within a team that is responsible for embedding Aboriginal self-determination in Agriculture Victoria's core business and delivering on Agriculture Policy's commitments in Aboriginal Employment and Engagement as well as managing the delivery of initiatives to grow a Traditional Owner-led native foods and botanicals industry in Victoria.

The key accountabilities of the role include:

Undertake complex assessments and provide briefings, submissions and strategic advice to the Minister, Executive management and Agriculture Victoria employees.

Develop and maintain extensive internal and external networks with key stakeholders.

Represent Agriculture Victoria at key forums within DJPR, with other Departments, at Whole of Victorian Government level and at conferences and national meetings.

Lead the expansion of Agriculture Victoria's support for a Traditional Owner-led native foods and botanicals industry.

Lead the development of a highly performing policy team focused on employment and economic development for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Victoria.

Lead policy staff and Agriculture Victoria executive in processes that build understanding of best practice in Aboriginal community and Traditional Owner engagement.

To be successful in this role, you will have high level policy analysis skills and experience in Aboriginal affairs and economic development as it relates to primary industries along with highly developed analytical and conceptual skills. If you possess excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as sound knowledge of Victoria's Traditional Owner and Aboriginal community sector, then this could be the position for you.

The position of Principal Policy Advisor – Aboriginal Affairs forms a part of the Agriculture Policy branch within the Agriculture Victoria group.

Agriculture Victoria works with industry and community stakeholders to support the agriculture, food and fibre sector to become more globally competitive, innovative and resilient.

Agriculture Victoria consists of Agriculture Victoria Research, Biosecurity and Agriculture Services, Agriculture Policy, Animal Welfare Victoria and Agriculture Regulatory Policy, Emergency Coordination and Resilience and Agriculture Victoria Business and Finance Services.

For a confidential discussion, please call Amanda Ellery, Policy Manager on 0417 943 844.

Applicants will be required to comply with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region's (department's) COVID-19 Vaccination requirements, in line with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions and any other legislative requirements, directions, policies or procedures, including but not limited to any requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 29 June 2022.

