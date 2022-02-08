Program And Budget Adviser (VPSG6)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.



Our work supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices. We also oversee various public entities, including public corporations, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.



The Department strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and offers reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.



Our values are accountability, integrity and respect, and underpin everything we do.

$125,893 - $168,473 (Plus Superannuation)

(Plus Superannuation) Fixed Term – 12 months

Usual hours of work: Full Time

Usual work location: Melbourne CBD

The Program and Budget Adviser forms a part of the Aboriginal Economic Development Branch within the Employment and Inclusion Group and is responsible for strengthening and supporting the growth of the Aboriginal businesses sector throughout the state by overseeing and providing strategic guidance and budget, HR and other corporate advice, across the suite of programs within the Branch. The Program and Budget Adviser is responsible for collaborating across the AED team and the broader DJPR, portfolios, government and engaging with Program Managers, and Corporate to manage resources to ensure effective management of budget and to ensure funding is used to strengthen Aboriginal economic outcomes.

The Group

The Employment and Inclusion Group champions the fair distribution of benefits that stem from a strong economy. We do this by using our resources and skills to understand how the economy impacts different socio-economic groups, communities, regions and businesses to maximise the impact of government investment. We also leverage the experiences of excluded people and communities to inform our focus on better inclusion for all.

The Branch

The Aboriginal Economic Development (AED) Branch leads work across the Department to support Aboriginal self-determination through employment and economic development. To this end, it is tasked with the development and implementation of the new Victorian Aboriginal Employment and Economic Strategy (VAEES). The AED also lead the development of the Department's engagement strategy with Aboriginal communities through the Victorian Aboriginal Employment and Economic Council (Council). The AED work across all business units in their approach to engagement with the Aboriginal community and embed the guiding principles of self-determination contained in the Victorian Aboriginal Affairs Framework 2018-2023. The AED Branch also leads implementation of the departments Aboriginal Recruitment and Career Development Strategy 2020-2023 to increase Aboriginal employment and cultural safety across the organisation.

The Key Selection Criteria include:

Specialist expertise in working with the Aboriginal community must be demonstrated to be successful in securing the position.

Extensive experience in the development and management of budget functions and financial management in a large complex organisation with a sophisticated on-line financial system, highly developed knowledge of the Oracle financial system and excellent skills in using spreadsheets.

Well-developed understanding of procurement, Human Resources and Workforce planning & reporting to be able to provide a sound operational advice to the business.

Planning and organising: Sets clearly defined objectives and priorities and operates accordingly, reviewing and adjusting as required; identifies processes, tasks and resources required to achieve a goal; establishes systems and procedures to guide work and track progress; recognises actual and potential barriers and finds effective ways to deal with them.

Conceptual and analytical ability: Uses analytical and conceptual skills to reason through problems; has creative ideas and can project how these can link to innovations.

Relationship building: Establishes and maintains strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders; builds trust through consistent actions and communication including demonstrated experience in working with Aboriginal stakeholders.

Service Excellence: Identifies and responds to clients' underlying needs and in particular Aboriginal stakeholders, organisations and clients. Uses understanding of client or stakeholder's organisational context to tailor services and ensure a high quality response. Looks beyond the obvious to provide outstanding levels of services. Constructively deals with service issues that arise in a timely manner. Effectively manages risks to service delivery.

For a confidential discussion, please email Cynthia Lim, Principal Adviser, Aboriginal Economic Development at cynthia.lim@ecodev.vic.gov.au.

Applicants will be required to comply with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region's (department's) COVID-19 Vaccination requirements, in line with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions and any other legislative requirements, directions, policies or procedures, including but not limited to any requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 22 February 2022.