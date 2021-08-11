Program Manager, Aboriginal Partnerships (VPSG5)

Rare opportunity to lead the implementation of Pupangarli Marnmarnepu ‘owning our future’ Self-Determination Reform Strategy within the Hume Region.

If you're an amazing leader who wants to champion Aboriginal Self-Determination and work with a team of incredibly passionate people, then read on!

DELWP Hume is looking for a Program Manager Aboriginal Partnerships to lead the implementation of Pupangarli Marnmarnepu ‘owning our future' Self-Determination Reform Strategy.

We're aiming towards a future where the concept of Self-Determination is embedded, so that Victoria's First Peoples are in control of their own future.

Using your strong networks and relationships across regional and local government agencies, business, and community organisations to identify and enable priority outcomes for Aboriginal people in Victoria.

Leading a team to develop and coordinate delivery, monitoring and reporting of the regional implementation of Pupangarli Marnmarnepu, DELWP's Aboriginal Self Determination Reform Strategy, including delivery of Regional Caring for Country Partnership forums and ensuring delivery of agreed actions from these forums.

Developing and enhancing Aboriginal employment and procurement outcomes within the region

Coordinating departmental participation and support for community events that celebrate Aboriginal culture and progress Aboriginal self-determination

Also, you'll be able to lead, manage and guide your colleagues on best practice engagement and partnering with Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Victorians.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Extensive knowledge of Aboriginal culture, society and land and resource management issues in Victoria and understanding of networks within Victorian Aboriginal communities and natural resource management agencies.

Demonstrated experience in working effectively with diverse Traditional Owner groups and Aboriginal Victorians and ability to strengthen, maintain and build relationships and partnerships.

This is an ongoing, full time position (although, we work flexibly at DELWP, so we're always open to other arrangements). This position is located within the Hume Region.

This position has been approved for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. It is an identified position under the ‘special measures' section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply for this position. An identified position requires that the candidate understand the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and an ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples and key technical proficiencies to design and deliver Aboriginal policies and programs e.g. Aboriginal engagement, Aboriginal employment, legislative requirements for Traditional Owner settlements.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

Please feel free to call Brian Thompson, Regional Manager, Community and Partnerships Program M: 0418 372 578 for a confidential discussion about the role.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.