Project Manager, Family Violence Branch, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG6.1)



• Do you have experience in the design and delivery of programs and services?

• Have you managed projects within the family violence service system?

• Lead the review process for the next stage of court mandated counselling in the context of the broader sector

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

About the role

The Project Manager will provide pro-active and authoritative project management for a review of court mandated counselling service and program design to inform the next stage of the Program.

The Project Manager will confidently represent the Court with key stakeholders to engage with them as well as resolve complex issues through processes of consultation and negotiation. This role will also work closely with other streams of work associated with the implementation of perpetrator interventions to ensure an integrated approach as part of the whole of Victorian Government family violence reform agenda.

About you

The role requires a dynamic, flexible candidate with experience in the design and delivery of programs and services, ideally within the family violence service system.

The role will also require project management experience, experience in providing authoritative advice and building strong stakeholder relationships to deliver key project outcomes.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of CSV are required to comply with any applicable directions of the Chief Health Officer, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria. In relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19, it is a condition of any offer of employment that candidates agree to comply with any applicable direction or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.



CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.