Project Officer (VPSG3)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply. This position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic)

Previous applicants will be considered and need not re-apply.

An exciting opportunity exists for a motivated individual to work as part of a team and in partnership with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs) to deliver on the government's commitment to Aboriginal self-determination and self-management, as outlined in the vision of the Aboriginal Children's Forum, Wungurilwil Gapgdapduir: Aboriginal Children and Families Agreement, Roadmap for Reform and Beyond Good Intentions.

A Project Officer is sought to join a team that works with stakeholders to support ACCOs to assume increased responsibility for vulnerable Aboriginal children, including those in care services. Based in the Aboriginal Initiatives & Policy Team, the Project Officer will oversee a range of tasks including support to team members on projects and policy which aim to address the over-representation of Aboriginal children involved within child protection, and to ensure Aboriginal children and young people have the opportunity to grow up in culturally rich in strong Aboriginal families and communities.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

