Project Officer - Metro Land Acquisition (VPSG4)

An exciting opportunity to lead and support the successful and consistent delivery of projects and schemes related to land acquisition in the Melbourne metropolitan area.

The Project Officer - Metro Land Acquisition will contribute to creating new and expanding existing parks and open space in Metropolitan Melbourne. The position will primarily work to secure land identified for acquisition through Planning Schemes under Public Acquisition Overlay designations for the Environment Minister in the metropolitan area. The acquisitions contribute to long running commitments to deliver additional open space for Melbourne.

The ideal candidate will be a public land administrator who is able to demonstrate initiative, work independently, make positive contributions to a project team and have great negotiation skills. The position will provide advice to and build relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders including other government agencies and authorities, property professionals and private landowners. This position will provide direction and guidance and demonstrate DELWP's values and behaviours.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Knowledge and understanding of the relevant policy, procedures and legislation associated with public land management, crown property dealings / projects or property acquisitions. Experience or and an understanding of the Land Acquisition and Compensation Act 1986, the Planning and Environment Act 1987 or the Crown Land (Reserves) Act 1978 would be an advantage.

Expertise in the use of computer systems and public/Crown property related applications such as Geographic Information System (GIS) to create maps using ArcGIS would be an advantage.=

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 24 months.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.