Project Officer - Traditional Owner Monitoring and Research (Designated Aboriginal Position) (VPSG4)

Lead the development of policy advice and briefings to support DELWP to deliver commitments made in Regional Forest Agreements, inquiries, and Pupangarli Marnmarnepu.

The Project Officer - Traditional Owner Monitoring and Research will work with Traditional Owners as they implement the Cultural Landscapes Strategy, to establish a Traditional Owner-led land management monitoring and research focus within DELWP's core research program to support the Traditional Owner Reading Country initiatives.

In this role, you will work in partnership with Traditional Owners and DELWP staff to support the review of the Criteria and Indicators for Sustainable Forest Management in Victoria (2007), Criterion 6 “Maintenance and enhancement of long term multiple socio-economic benefits to meet the needs of societies Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultural, social, and spiritual needs and values” to develop a suite of indicators of Country health for inclusion in the State of the Forests and State of the Environment Reports and Regional Forest Agreement five yearly reviews.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Relevant tertiary degree in archaeology, anthropology or equivalent experience in cultural heritage protection and management is required.

Experience building and maintaining successful working relationships with Aboriginal groups including Registered Aboriginal Parties and Traditional Owner Corporations is required.

Demonstrable experience in developing, enabling, and implementing monitoring and research programs that support cultural landscapes management through Aboriginal self-determination is desirable.

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2024. The location for this position is Negotiable within Victoria.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

