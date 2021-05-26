Project Support Assistant (VPSG2)

• Amazing opportunity to develop a broad skill set

• Gain exposure to a range of strategic and statutory planning projects

• Work with a supportive team while being paid to learn

This position has been approved for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. It is a designated position under the ‘special measures' section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for this position.

The Project Support Assistant provides a range of supporting services including policy development and strategic and statutory planning services to deliver key commitments of Plan Melbourne and the Minister for Planning's responsibilities across the portfolio.

The Project Support Officer will work collaboratively across the Planning group to assist with the statutory and strategic responsibilities of the portfolio. The role will provide the opportunity to develop a broad skill base and gain exposure to a range of strategic and statutory planning projects and planning policy functions.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

A relevant qualification (or completing a qualification) in Planning is desirable.

This is an ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Interested applicants will be asked to supply a completed confirmation of Aboriginality Form or a copy of a past completed form. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.