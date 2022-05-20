Senior Adviser, Aboriginal Engagement (VPSG5)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life.



Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.



We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.



We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .



POSITION SUMMARY



An exciting opportunity exists for a Senior Adviser on a Full Time - Ongoing basis within the Mallee Aboriginal Engagement Unit.





As part of the Aboriginal Engagement Unit, Office of the Deputy Secretary, North Division this position contributes to the DHHS strategic directions of earlier and more connected support, and local solutions. The position aims to improve the wellbeing of individuals and communities through the development of opportunities for social and economic participation and to create opportunities for individuals and families to build better lives and achieve their potential by participating in the community and economy.

The role focuses on leading the delivery of agreed key projects and initiatives, in collaboration with community, inter-sectoral and whole-of-government stakeholders and staff, continuous service monitoring, models of service delivery and a focus on innovative approaches to improved outcomes, in collaboration with Aboriginal community, Aboriginal agencies and the community services sector. This includes enacting place-based approaches which consider the unique characteristics and interactions of people and place when designing and implementing interventions and or investment in a given location or community.

Are you:

An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person with skills and experience in engaging with communities to achieve outcomes?

Committed to improving the wellbeing of Aboriginal children, young people, families and communities?

Capable of forming strong relationships across an organisation to build capability to work in culturally safe and responsive ways?

Able to work in complexity and support the department to deliver innovative and culturally responsive services?



For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, classified under 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and cover letter outlining their suitability to the position in line with the Key Selection Criteria (max 2 pages)

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to JSE) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

