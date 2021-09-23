Senior Child Protection Practitioner (non-supervisory) - Investigation and Response Team 1 - Seymour (CPP 5.1)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Please note: This position has mandatory qualifications. Please check the Position Description to ensure that you have the minimum requirements prior to applying.

The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (non-supervisory) is responsible for supporting and developing Child Protection Practitioners in the integration of theory and practice whilst demonstrating their expertise through case practice, working collaboratively with the Team Manager to strength case practice, provide effective service delivery and support other practitioners. The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (non-supervisory) may be responsible for receiving and assessing reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people, undertaking investigations and developing plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes This may include taking matters to court. The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (non-supervisory) maintains a full case load, is a senior member of the team and works collaboratively with the Team Manager to provide effective service delivery and support to other practitioners

Are you

Committed to working with children, young people and families?

Able to effectively engage to provide families with the optimum capacity for change?

Continually improving your skills and knowledge to further develop your professional practice?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.