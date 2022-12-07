Senior Community Policy/Projects Advisor (VPSG5)

About the role:

Police and Aboriginal Community Protocols Against Family Violence (PACPAFVs) are an Agreement between local Aboriginal communities and Victoria Police that document the local police response to family violence where a person identifies as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander (Aboriginal). The Protocols aim to build positive relationships between police and Victorian Aboriginal communities with the longer-term goal of reducing both the number of family violence incidents, and the rates of families experiencing repeated incidents of family violence.

The VPS5 Senior Community Policy/Projects Advisor reports directly to the Inspector of Regional Engagement. The position holder will be accountable for overseeing the operation of PACPAFVs from a program perspective as each Protocol site will have a Local Reference Group (LRG) responsible for implementing Protocols.

The role works collaboratively with Victoria Police Executive, Managers and stakeholders (internal and external) to drive and deliver continuous improvement across PACPAFVs whilst ensuring Protocol principles are embedded into service delivery.

Your duties will include:

Prepare high quality and comprehensive briefs, written reports and correspondence articulating trends, opportunities and risks presenting at Protocol sites.

Develop and maintain positive and collaborative relationships with community and key stakeholders.

Assist to develop, implement and maintain Protocols.

Manage, drive and assist in the development of continuous improvement strategies.

As the successful applicant, you will have:

The position holder will need to have demonstrable experience in engaging with communities to achieve community led outcomes.

An understanding of project management methodologies is desirable.

Requirements and relevant information:

One (1) x full-time, ongoing position available.

This position is located at Victoria Police Centre, 311 Spencer Street, Docklands.



Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa.

In accordance to Special Measures of section 12 of the Equal Opportunities Act 2010, only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

The successful applicant will be required to undergo pre-employment checks which may include fingerprint checks and misconduct screening.

In accordance with organisational policy, all Victoria Police employees are required to be fully vaccinated (including a booster vaccination) against COVID-19 or hold a valid medical exception. As such your employment with Victoria Police is subject to providing evidence of your vaccination status.



Your application must include:

Resume

Completed application form – the word document (2. Application form) for you to complete and attach to your submission, is attached to the job advertisement.



Applications close midnight, Monday 2 January 2023.

Please Note: All applications will need to be submitted through one of the following platforms; Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) website, Victorian Government careers website (Careers.vic) or Seek. Applications will not be accepted via other platforms or email.

Current Victorian Government employees must apply via Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE).

For further information, please contact: Superintendent Jo Dolan on (03) 8335 5246 or Jo.Dolan@police.vic.gov.au.

If you have a disability/medical condition and require a copy of this advertisement and attached documentation in an accessible format or would like to discuss an access requirements/reasonable adjustment for the recruitment process, please contact VPS Recruitment via email VPSRECRUITMENT@police.vic.gov.au or on (03) 8335 8081.

About Us:

Victoria Police has a dedicated workforce of more than 22,000 employees consisting of police, protective services officers, police custody officers, and public service staff. Each employee plays a vital role in providing the 24/7, 365 days a year emergency response and public safety capability the organisation delivers to its community. As a Victoria Police employee, you have a dedication and commitment to community safety.

Having a workforce that reflects the community we serve is important to Victoria Police. We want to attract and retain people of all genders, ages, religions, disability, sexual orientation, family and caring responsibilities, and cultures including people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage. If you are interested in a position, we encourage you to apply as we celebrate the benefit that diversity brings to our employees, our services, and our community.

