Senior Engagement Policy Officer (VPSG5)

Help deliver Victoria's transition to renewables through excellent engagement

Do you want to play a key role in Victoria's transition to renewable energy? Good community and stakeholder engagement will be crucial to the transition and VicGrid is looking for a highly skilled engagement and policy professional to help to drive the development of Victoria's Renewable Energy Zones (REZs).

Working flexibly in a fast-paced environment, the successful candidate will provide expert advice on engagement and strategic communications, prepare presentations, collateral and reports on complex concepts for a range of audiences and deliver effective engagement initiatives to build community understanding and social licence around REZs. They will also engage with Traditional Owners and the broader Aboriginal Victorian community to ensure that they share in the benefits of the energy transition and that cultural heritage is protected.

This is a great opportunity to do meaningful work in a vibrant new team on the once in a generation transition of Victoria's energy system to clean renewable energy sources that will cut emissions and deliver safe and reliable power for consumers.

This position is designated under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Previous experience in strategic communication, stakeholder engagement or strategy.

An understanding of social license to operate strategy will be an advantage.

Previous experience working in Government will be highly regarded.

Experience/ knowledge of engaging with the energy sector and its stakeholders will be highly regarded.

Experience of engagement with Traditional Owners would be highly valued.

This is a fixed term role available until 30 June 2024.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on 31 May 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

