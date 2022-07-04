Senior Forest and Wildlife Officer (VPSG4)

Opportunity to work within a dynamic team with a strong focus on continuous improvement, teamwork, collaboration with co-regulators, innovation and workplace culture.

The Senior Forest and Wildlife Officer supports the Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning's (DELWP's) best-practice regulatory approach to protecting our forests and wildlife. The position delivers service excellence in timber harvesting compliance activities that addresses risks to the department's objectives and forest assets valued by the community. The position includes conducting assessments, investigations, and enforcement and education activities to improve compliance of commercial timber harvesting planning and operations on public land. The position will improve the systems, standards and procedures under which timber harvesting and environmental regulation operates, as well as contributing to improvements in the regulatory framework.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

A Certificate IV in government investigations (or an equivalent qualification) and/or experience in the application of environmental regulation is highly desirable.

Knowledge and understanding of environmental regulatory legislation, policy and the planning and delivery of compliance operations.

This is an ongoing position. The location for this position is Negotiable between Knoxfield or Gippsland, Victoria.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Monday, 18 July 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.