Senior Policy Officer - First Peoples Partnership and Policy (VPSG5)

The Senior Policy Officer – First people's Partnership and Policy is part of the Forest and Fire Management Planning unit, within the Policy and Planning division. The division is an important part of the Forest, Fire and Regions group, enabling the Department to efficiently, effectively and safely meet its forest, fire and emergency management responsibilities.

The Senior Policy Officer will work in partnership with Traditional Owners and DELWP staff to support the development of governance, planning and reporting frameworks that will enable Traditional Owners to implement the Cultural Landscapes Strategy with a focus on enabling self-determined research, monitoring and evaluation on Country in state forests. The role also will support the development of cultural indicators for inclusion in the State of the Forests, State of the Environment Reports and Regional Forest Agreement five yearly reviews.

This is designated position under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Relevant tertiary degree in archaeology, anthropology or equivalent experience in cultural heritage protection and management is required.

Experience building and maintaining successful working relationships with Aboriginal groups including Registered Aboriginal Parties and Traditional Owner Corporations is required.

Demonstrable experience in developing, enabling and implementing cultural heritage management or cultural landscapes management approaches that support Aboriginal self-determination is desirable

This is a fixed term position available to June 2024. The location of this position is flexible.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

Thisposition is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide confirmation of Aboriginality prior to interview.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au