Senior Project Officer, Family Violence Branch, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG5)

Are you…

• A dynamic team-player with exceptional written and verbal communication skills, committed to delivering quality outcomes?

• Skilled in project management with advanced interpersonal, communication, consultation and negotiation skills?

• Passionate about to contributing to perpetrator focused family violence reform?

About us

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is a public entity established by the Court Services Victoria Act 2014 to provide expert administrative support to Victoria's courts: the Supreme Court, the County Court, the Magistrates' Court, the Children's Court, and the Coroners Court, as well as the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal and the Judicial College of Victoria.

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state. The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible, and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

MCV is responsible for the delivery of the Court Mandated Counselling Order Program (CMCOP) which aims to deliver a consistent, systemic, and best practice approach to court mandated counselling orders. It provides an enhanced service to family violence perpetrators who are mandated to attend an approved family violence counselling program, including Men's Behaviour Change Programs (MBCP). The CMCOP commenced at five Specialist Family Violence Courts (SFVC) on 1 January 2020 and further expansion of counselling programs is planned for 2022.

About the role

This role will support the Senior Project Manager in broadening the range of perpetrator interventions available with a focus on addressing the needs of priority cohorts and developing an implementation plan for expansion of programs that increase the ability for perpetrators to be visible, accountable and supported to stop the use of violence.

The Senior Project Officer will work closely with key stakeholders across government and the sector to ensure an integrated approach as part of the Whole of Victorian Government family violence reform to perpetrator interventions.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other Information:

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.



Employees of CSV are required to comply with any applicable directions of the Chief Health Officer, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria. In relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19, it is a condition of any offer of employment that candidates agree to comply with any applicable direction or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.



CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce, inclusive culture, providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.