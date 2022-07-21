Senior Project Officer - Governance and Performance (VPSG5)

12 days remaining
Location: Melbourne | CBD
Job type: Full time
Organisation: Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning
Salary: $103,920 - $125,735
Occupation: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander services
Reference: VG/50943000
Job posted: 21/07/2022
Closes: 14/08/2022
The Senior Project Officer Governance and Performance, First Peoples Self Determination Division, will provide expert business advice on departmental, performance to support the Executive Director, senior managers and stakeholders on all aspects relating to DELWP Pupungarli Marnmarnepu ‘Owning our Future’ Aboriginal Self-Determination Reform Strategy 2020-2025 and First Peoples Self Determination Division. This role requires a proactive and high performing self-starter working flexibly to focus effort where it is most required. Strong stakeholder, written and analysis capabilities are required together with effective communications skills, coupled with an ability to influence stakeholders and work effectively in a team environment.
Top three contributions the new hire will make to the team, group or more broadly:
Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications
This is an ongoing position.
To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.
For further information please refer to the attached position description.
Applications close at midnight on Sunday 14 August, 2022.
Other relevant information:
For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.
Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.
This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.
For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.
Full time
VPSG5
Donna Hart | 0447 385 298