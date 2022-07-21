Senior Project Officer - Governance and Performance (VPSG5)

The Senior Project Officer Governance and Performance, First Peoples Self Determination Division, will provide expert business advice on departmental, performance to support the Executive Director, senior managers and stakeholders on all aspects relating to DELWP Pupungarli Marnmarnepu ‘Owning our Future’ Aboriginal Self-Determination Reform Strategy 2020-2025 and First Peoples Self Determination Division. This role requires a proactive and high performing self-starter working flexibly to focus effort where it is most required. Strong stakeholder, written and analysis capabilities are required together with effective communications skills, coupled with an ability to influence stakeholders and work effectively in a team environment.

Dynamic work environment, Flexible and supportive team, opportunity to contribute to Aboriginal Self-Determination reform practices.

Preparation of high quality detailed briefs, meeting papers, presentations and reports.

Top three contributions the new hire will make to the team, group or more broadly:

Play a key role in providing expert business advice, supporting the coordination of governance, business performance analysis and translation of key data sources into practical advice, recommendations and reports for government and public release.

Support the delivery of enhanced monitoring and evaluation of DELWP Aboriginal Self-Determination reform initiatives.

Building a culture of collaboration across the organisation, looking for opportunities to collaborate to overcome barriers and support DELWP wide progress towards self-determination reform outcomes.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Demonstrated knowledge and experience working with Aboriginal Communities and/or Traditional Owners is highly desirable.

An appropriate business or communications related qualification would be desirable, but not essential.

This is an ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday 14 August, 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.