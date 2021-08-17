Support Officer, Victorian Indigenous Research Centre (VPSG2.2)

Support Officer, Victorian Indigenous Research Centre

An exciting opportunity to contribute to the establishment of the Victorian Indigenous Research Centre

Ongoing, full-time role based in Melbourne CBD

An attractive VPS 2.2 salary between $61,016 - $67,410 + 10% superannuation

About us

The Victorian Indigenous Research Centre is a community initiative at State Library Victoria - a dedicated space for Indigenous people, supporting their access to services, programs and collections, and a visible acknowledgement of their culture in the Library. It will facilitate programming, including research programs for Indigenous people, education for schools and community programs, and will act as a meeting place for Indigenous people.

The Centre is situated within State Library Victoria, the State's premier reference and research library and Australia's busiest public library, with a collection of over 4.9 million items and a diverse range of exhibitions and programming, inspiring possibilities for all Victorians.

About the role

Reporting to the Manager, Victorian Indigenous Research Centre, the Support Officer provides customer service to users of the Victorian Indigenous Research Centre and administrative and research support to Centre staff responsible for the Library's Cultural Permissions Program, responding to information requests relating to Indigenous material held in the Library's collection.

For more information about the role, please refer to the position description.

About you

You are a collaborative problem solver with a client-focussed approach. You have a sound understanding of the beliefs, customs, needs and expectations of Indigenous Victorian communities. Your ability to gather information and insights from a variety of sources to produce new knowledge on a specific topic or issue will be highly valued.

You will have excellent priority and time management skills with the ability to undertake a number of different tasks simultaneously.

This role is designated for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

State Library Victoria promotes a workplace that actively seeks to welcome and value the unique contributions of all people. We also encourage people with disability, people from cultural and linguistical diverse backgrounds, LGBTIQ+ people and people of all ages and abilities to apply.

How to apply

Please click the Apply button to submit your Expression of Interest via Careers.Vic, attaching the following documents:

Resume

Cover letter (maximum 3 pages) summarising how you meet the key selection criteria in the position description

For a confidential discussion, please contact Debra Rosenfeldt on 0478 407 351.

We want all applicants to have an equal opportunity to demonstrate that they are the best person for the job. If you require an adjustment at any stage of the recruitment process, please email our People and Projects team at employment@slv.vic.gov.au.

Applications close AET 11:59pm Tuesday 31 August 2021