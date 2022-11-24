Team Leader (2 x Positions Available), Housing Call Centre (VPSG4)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life.



Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.



We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.



We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .



THE ROLE



As a Team Leader you will be responsible to provide leadership and direction to the team of Housing Customer Service Officers (HCSO's) whilst allocating and managing workloads. Auditing and monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs), providing one on one feedback with team members and promoting staff development will form vital aspects of the roll. High analytical capabilities are required, along with the ability to make prompt precise decisions and provide cover in other areas of the business as per business needs. Support will be provided by the Operations Manager in developing and motivating staff, whilst meeting the accuracy, quality and service standards set. The role is required to work a rotating shift between the hours of 7.00 am – 7.00 pm weekdays.

ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE



Manage the allocation of resources within and the outputs required of the work area. Effectively supervise and provide leadership to a team of employees Manage, interpret and apply business plans and policies in own area of responsibility and provide advice to others on design and implementation issues

Please open the position description to read more.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

